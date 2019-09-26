Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Step into your own Doctor Who adventure with new VR trailer for the Edge of Time

Step into your own Doctor Who adventure with new VR trailer for the Edge of Time

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time lets you team up with the Doctor for a variety of journeys

SS_Forest_01a

In new VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, players can escape from a broken-down space cruiser, swan around in Victorian London, check out an Egyptian Temple and even fly the Tardis – and now, a new trailer has been released showing exactly what the experience will look like.

Advertisement

In the new gameplay footage, it’s revealed that the game will allow players to move around different environments, interact with their surroundings (to a point) and even use the sonic screwdriver, while working on a mission for the absent Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker, who also appears as a hologram in the Tardis).

During the course of the adventure players will face off with Weeping Angels (though we don’t see them move when the player turns away in the trailer, which may be good for our nerves) among other new and old threats, which also include a Dalek-themed level that allows players to pilot a Dalek shell themselves.

Developed by “immersive entertainment studio” Maze Theory, the game is described as a combination of “action, adventure and sci-fi, equipping players with the Sonic Screwdriver to solve mind-bending puzzles, escape treacherous environments and come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters, all within virtual reality.”

A level in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
A level in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
A level in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
A level in Doctor Who: The Edge of Time

In other words, outside of a complete mental break this is probably your best shot of imagining yourself inside an exciting Doctor Who TV adventure. Allons-y!

Advertisement

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time will launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos

Tags

All about Doctor Who

SS_Forest_01a
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Tardis, Christopher Eccleston (BBC)

Christopher Eccleston: Billie Piper should have been the first female Doctor

Heroes Series 1 Ep13

Christopher Eccleston was tricked into including a Doctor Who reference in a later role

The Doctor Dances

Christopher Eccleston: Doctor Who fans have “healed something in me”

What does Apple TV 4K’s release mean for UK viewers?