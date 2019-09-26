Step into your own Doctor Who adventure with new VR trailer for the Edge of Time

In new VR game Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, players can escape from a broken-down space cruiser, swan around in Victorian London, check out an Egyptian Temple and even fly the Tardis – and now, a new trailer has been released showing exactly what the experience will look like.

In the new gameplay footage, it’s revealed that the game will allow players to move around different environments, interact with their surroundings (to a point) and even use the sonic screwdriver, while working on a mission for the absent Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker, who also appears as a hologram in the Tardis).

During the course of the adventure players will face off with Weeping Angels (though we don’t see them move when the player turns away in the trailer, which may be good for our nerves) among other new and old threats, which also include a Dalek-themed level that allows players to pilot a Dalek shell themselves.

Developed by “immersive entertainment studio” Maze Theory, the game is described as a combination of “action, adventure and sci-fi, equipping players with the Sonic Screwdriver to solve mind-bending puzzles, escape treacherous environments and come face-to-face with classic Doctor Who monsters, all within virtual reality.”

In other words, outside of a complete mental break this is probably your best shot of imagining yourself inside an exciting Doctor Who TV adventure. Allons-y!

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time will launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and HTC Vive Cosmos