Meet James – The Circle series 2 player who will play as a single mother

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s all you need to know about James, the recruitment consultant who will enter the reality show pretending to be a single mother…

Who is James?

The family man believes his skills in communication will give him an advantage in The Circle – and will be playing as young single mum “Sammie” to get sympathy from other players.

Why is James entering the circle?

James’s main priority is to provide for his family. Having been brought up by a single mother himself, he wants to open a refuge for women and children.