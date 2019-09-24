Meet Emelle – The Circle series 2 player and model

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

Advertisement

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s all you need to know about Emelle, who will be playing a younger, straighter version of herself…

Who is Emelle?

The 31-year-old from Manchester has asked her friends for tips for flirting with men as she will be playing a straight version of herself, which she believes will help her win in today’s society.

Why is Emelle entering The Circle?

Emelle believes straight privilege is prevalent, and that she will get further as a straight 24-year-old than as a 31-year-old lesbian.

She was also drawn to the premise of the show. “It just sounds like a fun thing to do and a bit of a challenge, I like a challenge,” she said. “I find the whole concept quite interesting, it’s very relevant to today’s world.”

What is Emelle’s game plan in The Circle?

Emelle will be using her own personality and pictures, but will be changing her age and sexuality.

Advertisement