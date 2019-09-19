BBC drop every episode of Waterloo Road on iPlayer

Attention Waterloo Road fans: all 200 episodes of the school-centred drama are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

You can now tune into all 10 series of the show, which originally ran from 2006 to 2015. Following the parents and students of the titular comprehensive, Waterloo Road starred the likes of Jill Halfpenny, Angela Griffin, Denise Welch, Merlin’s Jason Done and ex-Corrie actor Adam Thomas.

In 2010 the drama also spawned spin-off Waterloo Road Reunited following the lives of former students of the fictional school (unfortunately this isn’t available to watch on iPlayer).

You’re not the only ones going back to school this September… ????‍????????‍???? Every episode of Waterloo Road is now available on @BBCiPlayer!https://t.co/Jtg3wPPCCO pic.twitter.com/E7pXNZHHPH — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) September 19, 2019

And just in case you’re in need of more soapy drama to binge on, it’s our duty to remind you that all 15 seasons of ER have dropped on Channel 4 on-demand platform All4.

From Thursday 19th September, the 25th anniversary of the show, all episodes – including the ones starring Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julianna Margulies – will be available to watch for free.

Don’t say we do nothing for you.