The Great British Bake Off tackles dairy week for the first time

They’ve risen to the occasion over bread, crumbled over biscuits and faced the dreaded soggy bottoms with cakes – but now, our bakers will learn Bake Off is not easy when you’re being cheesy.

For the first time in Bake Off history, our remaining hopefuls will have to tackle Dairy Week – which looks set to be the most challenging theme yet.

There’s tears over the signature, with one former Star Baker breaking down after their disastrous start.

The bakers then all bomb out in the difficult technical, which sees Paul Hollywood brand all of their attempts “really bad”.

However, can at least one of our bakers claw it back with the colourful showstopper challenge when tasked with making mishti (milk-based Indian sweets)?

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4