ITV commissions new psychological thriller Too Close starring Emily Watson

ITV has commissioned a new psychological thriller starring Emily Watson.

Titled Too Close, the new three-part mini-series follows dedicated forensic psychiatrist Emma Robinson who is sent to assess Connie, who is preparing for trial.

But her relationship with Connie goes far deeper than doctor and patient when Connie develops her own searing insights into Emma’s insecurities, which she starts to use for her own gain.

As Emma tries to find out what happens on the night of the crime and about the relationship Connie has with her best friend Ness, the psychiatrist’s own attempts at justice may see her destroyed in the process.

Emily Watson, who previously starred in Sky’s hit drama Chernobyl and the BBC’s Apple Tree Yard, will play Emma.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name, was penned by author Clara Salaman.

Speaking about the commission, ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said: “Too Close is a brilliant script where you are never sure who has the power – the psychologist or her patient, or whether Connie is the monster she’s portrayed as.

“I’m delighted that Emily Watson is going to play Emma, who will be phenomenal and I’m looking forward to working with Ruth Kenley-Letts and the team at Snowed-In Productions to bring this fantastic adaptation to ITV.”

Executive producer Ruth Kenley-Lets added: “Working with Clara Salaman on this adaption of her novel has been a joy. She is a bright new talent to screenwriting and it is a testament to her writing that Emily Watson, one of our finest and most accomplished actors, has signed up to play the part of Emma.

“Clara’s scripts are consistently gripping, with three compelling and brilliantly realised women at their heart. I can’t wait to work with Polly Hill and ITV to bring them to life.”

Too Close comes to ITV soon