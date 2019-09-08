ITV reveals host and all-star panel for The Masked Singer UK

International hit series The Masked Singer is heading to ITV – and now we know which celebs will be appearing on the panel.

Based on the (rather surreal) global format, The Masked Singer will see see 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best singing performance, with their identity elaborately concealed behind a mask. Only when they leave the competition will each singer be unmasked.

Judging their performances, and attempting to guess who’s behind the mask, will be Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and pop star Rita Ora, joined by Hollywood actor and comedian Ken Jeong, who also appears on the US version of the series.

Presiding over this madness as host will be comedian Joel Dommett, who previously presented I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp and can currently be seen on ITV2’s Singletown.

Dommett says: “I’m incredibly excited and proud to be hosting The Masked Singer for ITV. I’ve been a huge fan of the show in the US and being a part of it here is a dream come true!

“The panel is brilliant and it’s an incredible idea – I think the UK is going to love it. In all seriousness this is my best chance to become friends with Jonathan Ross and I’m not going to mess it up.”

Executive producers Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton added: “The Masked Singer is one of the greatest global TV guessing games. We knew we needed to assemble the very best panel of showbiz detectives to lead what will be one of the most exciting TV whodunnits ever.

“We hope that Jonathan’s lifetime of sofa guests, Davina having her finger firmly on the pulse of Pop Culture, Rita’s stellar performances and A-list address book, and Ken’s left field take on proceedings will help the ITV audience uncover who is behind the mask.”

The Masked Singer is coming to ITV in 2020.