Strictly’s Alex Scott denies having an ‘unfair advantage’

She may be known for her fancy footwork as a former pro-footballer, but Alex Scott is also no stranger to busting a move or two on the Strictly dancefloor.

The pundit took part in the Sport Relief special, where she competed against fellow pundit Chris Kamara and footballer David Ginola.

While the other two faltered in front of the judges, Scott impressed with her salsa and stole the win with former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev, with Darcey Bussell praising the “fabulous routine”.

But Scott doesn’t believe her previous win will give her an advantage over the other celebs for Strictly 2019.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Strictly Come Dancing press launch, Scott, 34, said: “It’s a totally level playing field.

“I had a couple of hours dancing with Pasha and that was it. This was our dance, not even really learning the steps, and that was absolutely it. But I loved it, and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it still.

“I think even before coming into this show a lot of [the other contestants] had like a day of dancing or training, I didn’t have that, so straight away we were level.”

Scott added that she believed her winning performance on Sport Relief is why she is one of the bookies’ favourites to win the upcoming series.

“Because I won that one, [people assume] you automatically know what you’re doing,” she said. “But I don’t think that is enough to cut it.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches Saturday 7th September at 7.10pm on BBC 1. The competition starts in Saturday, 21st September.