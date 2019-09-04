Nicole Kidman reveals she is “exploring” a third series of Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies season three might happen after all.

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she and Reese Witherspoon – who both star and produce the series – are “exploring” the possibility of a third season.

“Reese and I just spoke literally two days ago and we were going ‘yeah…'” she told Lorraine on the GQ Awards red carpet. “I mean we were both saying it’s one of the best experiences we’ve ever had. It’s definitely not right now, but we’re definitely exploring it.”

The show, which was based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, was originally intended to be a one-off miniseries. However, the first season was so successful – it bagged a slew of Golden Globes and Emmys – that HBO opted to renew it for a second season that would go beyond its source material.

With Meryl Streep added to the cast and indie filmmaker Andrea Arnold attached to direct every episode, anticipation for season two was sky high, and it was a big ratings hit for HBO.

But season two’s reviews were mixed, and many questioned whether or not the show should have called it quits after season one had concluded the story.

HBO boss Casey Bloys had previously dampened hopes of a return, telling TVLine that talk of season three is “not realistic”.

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure,” he said. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”