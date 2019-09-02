Emily Atack and Joel Dommett play Cupid in first look at Singletown ahead of tonight’s episode

Attention ITV2 viewers: Singletown is approaching. The new Love-Island-like dating show launches tonight, with hosts Emily Atack and Joel Dommett set to put five couples through a massive relationship test.

The two I’m a Celeb stars will invite each of the pairs to put their love on hold to spend one summer experiencing dating in Singletown aka London. It’s after they’ve fully experienced life away from their ex for a week that the contestants will be asked whether they want to “stick” with their current partner, or “twist” and remain single.

And this will all start with the freshly uncoupled singletons moving into two super-swanky multi-million-pound flats on the banks of the River Thames.

But they won’t be alone in this new adventure, being joined by mentors and matchmakers Atack and Dommett, who will task the contestants to find a date in the first episode. Atack is set to treat her Riverside residents to a flat warming party while Dommett will host a mixer for his Citysiders.

And just to make things a little bit more interesting, the 10 singletons will soon see video footage of how their ex is enjoying their newfound freedom. (Yes, essentially the format is like Love Island’s Casa Amor, but set in London).

What could go wrong – aside from an escalating and bitter series of infidelities?

Singletown launches Monday 2nd September on ITV2 at 9pm and continues on weeknights on ITV2