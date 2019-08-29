Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant in first picture from Quiz

Michael Sheen has shared the first photo from the set of ITV’s Quiz – and he looks unrecognisable after transforming into former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant.

Sheen plays Tarrant in the upcoming four-part drama series, which will explore how Major Charles Ingram (Matthew McFadyen), his wife Diana (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) and accomplice Tecwen Whittock managed to cheat the quiz show’s audience, executives and Tarrant himself by coughing their way to winning one million pounds in the early ’00s.

Though the photo only shows the upper half of Sheen’s head, fans can see a marked departure from his trademark black curls.

We can piece together the rest of the look with the help of another selfie he sent out from the makeup chair, where his beard has been shaved, and he is wearing a bald cap to allow for the application of the Tarrant wig. Don’t mind the Voldemort-inspired pose.

Sorry not to be around as much but Harry Potters don’t just destroy themselves, you know?! #jk pic.twitter.com/YP7StFqW2P — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) August 28, 2019

The drama is adapted from the play of the same name by James Graham, who is adapting it for TV.

The Ingrams were found guilty of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception” in 2003 and given two years suspended sentences, as well as being asked to pay a total of £115,000, including legal fees. The prosecution suggested that Diana and Whittock conspired to cough to indicate the correct answer on the show, aiding Charles Ingram on his path to £1m.