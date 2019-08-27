What is this week’s theme for The Great British Bake Off 2019? Week 1 revealed
Bake Off is back, with our 13 hopefuls rising to the occasion to create a series of mouth-watering bakes
The Great British Bake Off has reached its 10th series, with a new batch of hopefuls taking on the tent of dreams in order to be crowned Britain’s best amateur baker.
This year marks a significant change; instead of 12 participants, we now have a bakers’ dozen attempting to impress the steely-eyed Paul Hollywood and significantly merrier Prue Leith.
The extra ingredient in the show’s recipe means that we could have a double dumping from the tent. When will it be? Who will be at risk? The proof is in the pudding…
What is this week’s The Great British Bake Off theme?
Week 1 – Cake Week
Bake Off 2019 sees the show return to traditions, with the opening episode kicking off with Cake Week after last year started with Biscuit Week.
The signature sees our hopefuls tasked with baking a well-decorated fruitcake, with five bakers using family recipes in a bid to impress the judges.
The particularly challenging technical, set by Prue, requires baking four Angel Cake slices – which proves challenging for two contestants.
The showstopper this week is birthday cakes, with the contestants tasked with creating a cake of their dreams from childhood.
What’s the signature bake? Fruitcake
If the first round gets you in the mood for trying to make fruitcake, our friends over at Good Food have a great collection of our 20 best ever fruitcake recipes.
What’s this week’s technical challenge? Angel cake slice with feathered icing
What is feathered icing? There’s a simple version of this week’s technical challenge with a recipe written by Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood himself over at Good Food too. Learn how to achieve feathered icing on these delicious lemon drizzle slices.
What’s this week’s showstopper? Childhood birthday cakes
Bake your own showstopper with the ultimate guide to birthday cakes for kids.
The Great British Bake Off starts tonight and continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.