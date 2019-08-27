Will Poldark be back for series six? Never say never…

“Ross, you will come back?” asks Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) in Poldark’s final Cornish clifftop scene.

Advertisement

“I swear to you, my love. I will return,” Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) tells his wife. And that’s it. The episode ends and Poldark is over – for good. Or is it?

Fans have been wondering whether that line – “I will return” – might hint at a future for the BBC drama, which has officially come to an end after five series.

So many emotions. Thank you for all your support over the last five series. Goodnight friends. #Poldark pic.twitter.com/HVeQx9eObV — Official Poldark (@PoldarkTV) August 26, 2019

"I'll be back" ! I bet you #Poldark will be back in five to ten years time, when the characters have aged. BBC knows that we (the consumer) need quality drama to keep the TV licence going! ???? pic.twitter.com/HKpuJpxgb5 — Miss Bond (@MissBondStreet) August 26, 2019

Ross said he will be back…..please come back this isn't over it cant be too many questions! #Poldark — Shyneece Kerr (@shyneecie) August 26, 2019

Ross Poldark said he will return. May not be in a series called Poldark, but I reckon we'll see him back at Namparra again.???? — Stephen Gregory (@StephenGregory4) August 26, 2019

On the face of it, Ross is talking about his new mission in France as an undercover agent for the British government, promising to return home to his family in Cornwall as soon as he can. But the scene leaves the door open for a Poldark comeback.

Producer Karen Thrussell previously said that series five “will be the last series in the Poldark chronicle… for now.”

And there’s plenty more material to cover from the books by Winston Graham, who takes the story forward for many more decades in his later novels.

Speaking to Radio Times in February 2019, Thrussell said: “There are five more books we could do in future possibly. If we did a Poldark [series] six – and a lot of us would like to do it – it wouldn’t be for a few years yet.

“Ross would be in his 40s… [and] I think we would probably focus on Ross and Demelza because we love them so much.

“The books are really great. I think for me, it would be a real honour to finish them because the 1970s series didn’t finish them, they stopped where we are stopping now. And as a reader of the books… [who] loves the books… I would love to get to the end.”

Advertisement

Writer Debbie Horsfield was also interested in the possibility, saying: “I would never say never. We have had such an amazing time on this, so who knows?”