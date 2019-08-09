Accessibility Links

Production has begun on Endeavour series 7

Morse and Thursday will be back on our screens in 2020

endeavour_episode1_07_0

Good news, fans of period detective dramas: production has begun on the upcoming seventh series of Endeavour.

The show, which is a prequel to Inspector Morse, was renewed for a new set of episodes back in February 2019, and the official Twitter account confirmed that the first read-through took place on Friday 9th August.

“Let production commence on Endeavour series 7,” the tweet read. “Exciting first update from the episode one read-through.” Check it out below.

The plot for the new series has been kept under wraps, but we expect that it will be the first one to take place in the 1970s, after series six was set in the summer of 1969. Last year saw Morse and Thursday investigate the death of a librarian, with links to a potential widespread criminal conspiracy and the murder of George Fancy (Lewis Peek).

Writer Russell Lewis has returned to pen the scripts of the series, which is expected to consist of four episodes.

All about Endeavour

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

