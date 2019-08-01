Did Stacey Dooley let slip who Strictly’s David James’ dance partner will be?

Strictly season is fast approaching, with four celebrities having now been confirmed for this year’s sequin-studded line-up.

A bumper announcement was made on The One Show last night (31st July), as host Matt Baker and guest presenter Stacey Dooley confirmed sportsman David James, actress Emma Barton and comedian Chris Ramsey for the show’s 17th season.

With James being a significantly taller entrant at 6 ft 5, Strictly 2018 champion Dooley is convinced she knows who the former goalkeeper would be partnered up with.

“I think I know who you’ve got,” she told him. “There are some tall girls. I’m going through the pro girls and there’s quite a few tall girls.”

Dooley’s admission could mean that he’s partnered with professional dancer Nadya Bychkova, who stands as one of the tallest Strictly pros at 5 ft 8.

Katya Jones is also a strong contender to partner with James, as she stands at 5 ft 6.

Newcomer Nancy Xu or ensemble dancer Luba Mushtuk may also be in with a chance.

We can also more or less rule out Janette Manrara and Dianne Bushell, who, at 5 ft and 5 ft 3 respectively, are arguably too short to dance with James.

No matter who James ends up partnered with, he admitted he was relying on them to get him Strictly ready.

“They did say my partner would be able to drag me around a bit,” he joked. “I’m looking forward to lessons. I did have a practice go because I was scared.”

It looks as if James has stiff competition from Ramsey, who said that his wife was actually a professional dancer and that they were already getting some practise in.

“I practised for six months for my first dance at my own wedding,” he said. “We went to a wedding last week and we were really going for it on the dance floor, and everyone was wondering why!”

Strictly Come Dancing launches later this year on BBC 1