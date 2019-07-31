Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing reveals first 3 names to be confirmed on The One Show

It may not be August yet, but Strictly season is about to kick off. The BBC has revealed that the first three contestants for the 2019 series will be announced on The One Show on Wednesday night.

“It’s happening!” A tweet from the official Strictly account on Tuesday read . “Tomorrow we reveal our first THREE celebrities of 2019! Tune in to The One Show from 7pm.”

The beloved dance contest has already made some changes to its regular line-up of pro dancers and judges, with Oti Mabuse’s sister Motsi signing on to replace the outgoing Shirley Ballas and 28-year-old Latin dancer Nancy Xu taking the place of departing Pasha Kovalev.

It is as yet unclear which celebs will be taking part in the show, but the rumour mill has been churning in the background for months. Anneka Rice, Dev Griffin and Emma Barton are among those expected to take part.

Made in Chelsea star Jaime Laing, too, has been touted as a potential star, despite suggestions that reality stars had been banned from the series.

Should Strictly let reality stars take part? We’d certainly tune in if Love Island’s Maura Higgins signed on…

