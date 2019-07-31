James Norton joins Joss Whedon’s upcoming HBO series The Nevers

We haven’t seen much of James Norton since he departed Grantchester for greener pastures, but he’s just boarded a highly anticipated project: Joss Whedon’s first TV series in ten years, The Nevers at HBO.

Advertisement

The actor joins a large ensemble cast that includes Nick Frost, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Outlander’s Laura Donnelly in the drama, which centres around a group of women in Victorian times – known as The Touched – who possess supernatural abilities.

Norton will play Hugo Swann, a “pansexual posh boy” who runs a secret club. Donnelly is said to play the lead character, Amalia True. Frost stars as The Beggar King, a low-level criminal in the community, while Tomlinson will play a singer called Mary Brighton.

A host of other actors announced for the show include Tom Riley (Doctor Who), Olivia Williams (Victoria & Abdul), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies), Ann Skelly (Vikings) and Amy Hanson.

Advertisement

Joss Whedon is writer, director and show-runner on the series. He has also enlisted former Buffy the Vampire Slayer writers Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson to write and executive produce.