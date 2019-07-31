Accessibility Links

James Norton joins Joss Whedon’s upcoming HBO series The Nevers

Nick Frost and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson have also joined the cast

James Norton in McMafia

We haven’t seen much of James Norton since he departed Grantchester for greener pastures, but he’s just boarded a highly anticipated project: Joss Whedon’s first TV series in ten years, The Nevers at HBO.

The actor joins a large ensemble cast that includes Nick Frost, Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Outlander’s Laura Donnelly in the drama, which centres around a group of women in Victorian times – known as The Touched – who possess supernatural abilities.

Norton will play Hugo Swann, a “pansexual posh boy” who runs a secret club. Donnelly is said to play the lead character, Amalia True. Frost stars as The Beggar King, a low-level criminal in the community, while Tomlinson will play a singer called Mary Brighton.

A host of other actors announced for the show include Tom Riley (Doctor Who), Olivia Williams (Victoria & Abdul), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies), Ann Skelly (Vikings) and Amy Hanson.

Joss Whedon is writer, director and show-runner on the series. He has also enlisted former Buffy the Vampire Slayer writers Doug Petrie and Jane Espenson to write and executive produce.

