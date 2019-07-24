Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard joins Ru Paul’s Drag Race as guest judge

Curtis Pritchard is getting ready to sashay away from Love Island and take his place as guest judge on Drag Race UK.

The professional dancer who loves telling everyone they’re “amazing” and “incredible” is teaming up with his brother, and Strictly star, AJ Pritchard for the first time on screen to put the queens through their paces.

Curtis, who is currently enjoying a summer romance with Maura, said working with AJ was an easy “yes”.

“I jump at the chance of working with my brother anytime anything together comes up,” he said in a statement. “So doing that and being asked to be part of something so iconic was a yes from me!”

Curtis, who was signed up ahead of his Love Island stint, and AJ will also be joined by Brit and Grammy-award-winning MNEK who will help the UK’s most fabulous queens with their vocal skills.

Debuting this autumn, the UK edition of the much-loved American series, will see a bunch of drag artists compete in a series of challenges under the watchful eyes of host and head judge Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Curtis, AJ and MNEK will join a slew of high-profile names lending their expertise to the UK spin-off including The Greatest Dancer’s Cheryl, legendary supermodel Twiggy and the Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield.

Other names include Spice Girl Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC3 this autumn