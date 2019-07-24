Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. First trailer released for BBC One’s thriller series The Capture

First trailer released for BBC One’s thriller series The Capture

The six-part series will see a soldier (Callum Turner) attempt to clear his name after he is linked to the assault of a young woman

Laura Haddock (Hannah Roberts) and Callum Turner in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One

The BBC has released the first trailer for new drama series The Capture, which stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.

Advertisement

The 60-second clip sees soldier Shaun Emery (Turner) come under suspicion from DI Rachel Carey (Grainger) after CCTV footage links him to the assault and kidnapping of a young woman. Check it out below.

According to a synopsis from the BBC, the six-part drama will follow Emery as he attempts to clear his name for the second time after his conviction for murder in Afghanistan was overturned due to flawed video evidence.

The series, which comes from The Missing’s Ben Chanan, will also star Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Ron Perlman and Paul Ritter.

Check out a set of new images for the series below, which give us our first look at some of the stars.

Callum Turner in The Capture

Callum Turner (Shaun Emery) in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One

Holliday Grainger in The Capture

Holliday Grainger (Rachel Carey) in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One

Ben Miles as Danny Hart in The Capture

Ben Miles (Danny Hart) in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One

Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman in The Capture

Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One
Advertisement

The Capture is coming soon to BBC1

Tags

Related news

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders spoiler-free series 5 review Is this the "best so far"?

All about The Capture

Laura Haddock (Hannah Roberts) and Callum Turner in The Capture - coming soon to BBC One
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Derry Girls, Channel 4, SL

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders spoiler-free series 5 review Is this the "best so far"?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Nick Grimshaw and Greg James (L) pose for a photocall at Radio 1 on March 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

What is the Hide and Seek game on BBC Radio 1?

First look at Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders series five (BBC)

Steven Knight is already writing Peaky Blinders series 6