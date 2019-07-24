First trailer released for BBC One’s thriller series The Capture
The six-part series will see a soldier (Callum Turner) attempt to clear his name after he is linked to the assault of a young woman
The BBC has released the first trailer for new drama series The Capture, which stars Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.
The 60-second clip sees soldier Shaun Emery (Turner) come under suspicion from DI Rachel Carey (Grainger) after CCTV footage links him to the assault and kidnapping of a young woman. Check it out below.
According to a synopsis from the BBC, the six-part drama will follow Emery as he attempts to clear his name for the second time after his conviction for murder in Afghanistan was overturned due to flawed video evidence.
The series, which comes from The Missing’s Ben Chanan, will also star Famke Janssen, Ben Miles, Laura Haddock, Ron Perlman and Paul Ritter.
Check out a set of new images for the series below, which give us our first look at some of the stars.
Callum Turner in The Capture
Holliday Grainger in The Capture
Ben Miles as Danny Hart in The Capture
Famke Janssen and Ron Perlman in The Capture
The Capture is coming soon to BBC1