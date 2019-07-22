When is Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series on TV? Can I watch in the UK?

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell stole our hearts in British rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral back in 1994 – and now the 90s classic is set for a 21st century comeback, this time as a TV miniseries.

The original Richard Curtis movie features Hugh Grant as a posh, awkward Brit (of course) who falls in love with an American called Carrie (Andie MacDowell). But in this ten-part Hulu series, writers Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton have created a new generation of star-crossed lovers to take on the Four Weddings and a Funeral name and explore fresh storylines.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is the Four Weddings TV series released?

A UK broadcaster has yet to be confirmed – we’ll let you know if anyone snaps it up!

In the US, the series will begin on Hulu on 31st July 2019 with new episodes available weekly. Unfortunately, streaming service Hulu is not available in the UK.

Is there a trailer for the Four Weddings TV series?

Yes there is a trailer! Watch it below, and see if you can spot any familiar faces from the original film…

Who’s in the cast of the Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series?

Starring as the female lead, Maya, is Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel.

The male lead, Kash, is Indian Summers’ Nikesh Patel – who is the boyfriend of Maya’s best friend Ainsley Howard. Ainsley is played by The Mindy Project‘s Rebecca Rittenhouse. Also cast are Stranger Things actor John Paul Reynolds, and You’re the Worst star Brandon Mychal Smith.

There will be a guest appearance from Andie MacDowell – who starred in the original film – playing Mrs Howard.

What’s the plot of the Four Weddings TV series?

The drama will follow the lives of four American friends who reunite in London for a wedding. But after a “bombshell” is dropped at the altar, their lives are thrown into turmoil – leading to a year of romance and heartbreak.