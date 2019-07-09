Karen Gillan visited Steven Moffat – and found an old Doctor Who foe in his garden

When she left the Tardis in 2012, Karen Gillan could reasonably have thought she’d left her days of reacting to terrifying Doctor Who monsters were behind her. She was a movie star now! She’d been in the Avengers and made friends with The Rock! Surely that was all in the past?

But alas, if Doctor Who teaches us anything it’s that your past can catch up with you (and run around you, poke you in the back, then run away again.) Which is why, this weekend, Gillan found herself face-to-face with a terrifying Quantum Locked Weeping Angel.

In reality, Gillan faced off with her fast-moving old foe (don’t blink, or you’re dead!) while she was visiting former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who created her character Amy Pond as well as the Weeping Angels.

As longtime Radio Times readers will know, Steven Moffat has for many years possessed a real stone Weeping Angel in his back garden and as far as we know, it won’t actually zap you back in time to feed off the remaining years off your life (though we haven’t checked).

Still, whether they’re in deadly danger or not it’s nice to see that old Tardis teams do stick together (Moffat and actor Arthur Darvill previously came to the Jumanji premiere to support Gillan in 2017) and even invite a few old foes round for tea.

Presumably, the next time Matt Smith pops round for a cuppa there’ll be a friendly Dalek on the biscuit run.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020