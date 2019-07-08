Accessibility Links

Sally Wainwright reveals which stars will return to Last Tango in Halifax

The screenwriter is bringing Last Tango back to the BBC for four more episodes

Last Tango in Halifax

Sally Wainwright has good news about who’s returning for the new series of Last Tango in Halifax: “Everyone’s back.”

The screenwriter’s much-loved comedy drama series was last seen at Christmas 2016 for a festive special, but in May the BBC finally announced that four more episodes of Last Tango were on their way.

“I’ve just finished writing it,” Wainwright tells RadioTimes.com. “We’re starting filming in about eight weeks.”

Speaking in July 2019, the screenwriter confirms that the core cast have all agreed to return – including Derek Jacobi, Anne Reid, Sarah Lancashire and Nicola Walker.

“Everybody’s back,” Wainwright says. “Everybody.”

The Bafta-winning drama tells the story of former childhood sweethearts Celia and Alan who have rekindled their relationship later in life, as well as following the lives of their respective grown-up daughters.

“I think it’s going to be a good series, actually,” Wainwright tells us. “I finished writing it last week and I’m quite pleased with the way it’s turned out. I think it’s going to be a goodie.”

BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax will return in 2020

