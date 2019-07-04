First look at Claes Bang’s Dracula is bloody, scary

After months of anticipation, the first proper look at Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ BBC Dracula adaptation has arrived – and already, the new Prince of Darkness created by the Sherlock team is looking pretty terrifying.

In a new image, Danish star Claes Bang’s version of the vampiric Count is seen in all his post-feed, blood-spattered glory, the whites of his eyes swirling with ichor as he picks at his teeth with unsettlingly long nails.

While we still don’t seem to be getting a look at Dracula’s trademark fangs it’s clear that this version of Bram Stoker’s character will be as bloodthirsty as ever, though also pretty debonair – check out his signet ring and high-collared black outfit, and adjust your wardrobes accordingly.

Another picture released from the upcoming three-part series, meanwhile, shows Dracula in a more relaxed and human form (except those weird nails again), calmly leaning on an antique chair in his shirtsleeves and a nice patterned waistcoat in what seems to be some sort of basement or wine cellar deep within Castle Dracula.

Both images give a sense of the two sides to the monster – his suave, near-human persona and the vicious beast within – while also teasing just how dark and bloody this series is set to be. Generally speaking we can’t wait to find out more about it.

Luckily, along with the pictures the BBC has released some new information that can help us do just that, adding a whole host of new actors to the rather stuffed cast that already included Dolly Wells, Sacha Dhawan and John Heffernan among others.

Actors joining the series include newcomer Millicent Wong, Lyndsey Marshal (Trauma, The League of Gentlemen), Chanel Cresswell (The Bay, This Is England), Matthew Beard (An Education, The Imitation Game), Lydia West (Years & Years), Paul Brennen (Wild Bill, Happy Valley), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe, Beautiful People), Sofia Oxenham (Poldark, Grantchester), John McCrea (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, God’s Own Country) and Phil Dunster (Humans, Save Me).

So there you have it – plenty of new and intriguing characters to join the action. Or as Dracula might call them, a light lunch.

Dracula comes to BBC1 and Netflix this winter