Football pundit Alex Scott fuels Strictly Come Dancing rumours
Fresh from the Women’s World Cup, Alex Scott is ready to put on her dancing shoes
With only months to go until Strictly season kicks off, rumours are rife about who will be donning sequins and waltzing onto the dance floor.
Names thought to be in the running include Michelle Visage, Catherine Tyldesley and Chris Evans – and now, pundit Alex Scott has put herself in the mix.
- Who could replace Darcey Bussell as a Strictly Come Dancing judge?
- Who is joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up?
- Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Full list of CONFIRMED professional dancers
Having previously won the Sports Relief spin-off in 2018, Scott told Radio Times that she’s more than up for giving the full series a go later this year.
“It’s no secret that I love dancing and music,” she said. “Everyone’s known for years and years that’s the show I’d really love to do. So if they come knocking, then definitely.”
Last year’s explosive series of Strictly saw documentary maker Stacey Dooley lift the famous glitterball trophy with partner Kevin Clifton to mark his first win after previously reaching the final four times.
This year’s edition marks a series of changes, with Darcey Bussell stepping down from the show after six years on the judging panel.
Of her departure, she said in a statement: “It has been a complete privilege for me to be part of Strictly, working with such a talented team.
“I am not leaving because of any upset or disagreement at all, I am just stepping away to give more focus to my many other commitments in dance, after seven truly wonderful years that I can’t imagine having gone any better.”
Bonnie Langford, Anton Du Beke and former Strictly winner Harry Judd have all been rumoured as potential replacements.
Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC 1