When is Love Island USA on TV? Who is the host? Who are the Islanders? Where is it filmed? Will we be able to watch it in the UK?

As if we haven’t got enough Love Island already, the US is launching a version of the British reality goliath

America, meet your new summer obsession.

Four years after the revamped Love Island became the UK’s national pastime, the US is coupling up with its very own version.

There’s already been heaps of promo, with some of our series four Islanders giving the Americans the lowdown on what they can expect from life in the villa.

So when is Love Island USA? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Love Island USA on TV?

The very first edition of Love Island USA broadcasts sooner than you think, debuting on July 9th on CBS – right in the middle of our own Love Island run.

However, we can expect the American version to be far tamer than our British counterpart, as it’s being broadcast at 8pm on CBS – with its earlier slot likely to filter out some of the raunchier content.

The first episode of the series will be a ninety-minute special, and will then be on every weeknight for an hour before the series wraps on Wednesday, 7th August.

Where is Love Island USA filmed?

While we’re used to our Islanders heading over to sunny Spain for a summer of love, the American counterpart gives a nod to the show’s early 00’s roots by shipping the singletons off to a villa in Fiji.

Who is the host for Love Island USA?

Step aside Caroline Flack, the all-American Love Island has its own all-American host in the shape of Arielle Vandenberg.

Recognise that name? You very well may do, as Vandenberg has appeared in How I Met Your Mother, alongside the films Epic Movie and The Ugly Truth.

She also appeared in the music video for Arctic Monkeys’ hit R U Mine?

Speaking on her appointment as host, Vandenberg said: “As a huge fan of the show, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer.

“I’m here for it all … the love, the relationships, the re-coupling. Bring it on. I feel so honoured to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!”

You can see her giving it her best go at “I’ve got a text” right here.

Who are the Islanders on Love Island US?

Eleven hot young singletons are gearing up for a summer of cracking on and mugging off – but much like the British version, you can expect several more bombshells to be entering the villa in due course.

Kyra Green

Age: 22
From: Los Angeles
Job: Musician

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24
From: New York City
Job: Advertising Executive

Caroline Viehweg

Age: 21
From: Los Angeles
Job: Marketing Student

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25
From: Los Angeles
Job: Publicist

Alana Morrison 

Age: 21
From: Connecticut
Job: College Student

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24
From: Los Angeles
Job: Real Estate Agent

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22
From: Chicago
Job: Cashier

Michael Yi

Age: 29
From: Miami
Job: Model

Weston Richey

Age: 25
From: Dallas, Texas
Job: Photographer

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27
From: Sacramento, California
Job: Model and musician

Mallory Santic

Age: 25
From: Vancouver, Washington
Job: Analyst for Nike

Can we watch Love Island USA in the UK?

RadioTimes.com understands from ITV sources that there are currently no plans to broadcast the American version in the UK – but, this may change in the upcoming months.

Until then, we’ve still got plenty more of our own Love Island to get stuck in to – with Casa Amor well and truly spicing up life in the villa.

Love Island USA debuts 9th July at 8pm/7c on CBS.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

