Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Did you spot the Doctor Who Easter egg on stage with The Cure at Glastonbury?

Did you spot the Doctor Who Easter egg on stage with The Cure at Glastonbury?

Has Rose Tyler been at work again, or is there just a massive Doctor Who fan in The Cure?

The Cure at Glastonbury

Rose Tyler’s been at it again.

Advertisement

As any Doctor Who fan will know, the Ninth Doctor’s companion melded with the Time Vortex after looking into the heart of the Tardis and became the powerful being known as Bad Wolf, before scattering the name across the universe and throughout time as a reminder to herself that she was associated with the Doctor.

We’ve all been there, right?

The words Bad Wolf have since turned up scrawled across a nightclub poster in the 1980s, around Rose’s council estate and graffitied on the Tardis itself. They’ve given a TV channel its name in the year 200,000, and even appeared in other languages: in Welsh – Blaidd Drwg – as the name of a Cardiff power station, and in German –Schlechter Wolf – painted on the side of a missile on a collision course with a spaceship.

And now Bad Wolf has only gone and turned up at Glastonbury, scrawled on a piece of goth rockers The Cure’s equipment as they headlined the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

The Cure at Glastonbury
The Cure at Glastonbury

But is this really just another place that Rose Tyler disseminated the name Bad Wolf, or could there be another explanation?

In this case, it looks like the latter because Cure bass player Simon Gallup is apparently a big Doctor Who fan and likes to plaster quotes and messages from the show all over his equipment.

Take a look at the post below for instance to spot Eleventh Doctor quotes “the Angels have the phone box” and “come along Pond”, as well as the series-six episode title A Good Man Goes To War, on Gallup’s guitars.

Advertisement

So, sadly, it looks like Rose Tyler didn’t send this particular message. Then again, a Doctor Who fan got to headline Glastonbury – and that should be an inspiration to geeks everywhere.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

The Cure at Glastonbury
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Peter Capaldi

Video Peter Capaldi stars in moving music video for his distant relative, and fans love it

Doctor Who logo

The new Doctor Who theme tune and opening credits bring a flavour of the past to a new generation of fans

16504333-low_res-doctor-who-series-11

What was the grime music playing in Doctor Who: Arachnids in the UK?

Screen Shot 2019-07-01 at 13.40.03

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix