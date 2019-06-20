Victoria’s rape nightmare continues as Lee’s mum arrives in Emmerdale

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) receives a further reminder of her rape ordeal in July when Susan Cookson joins the cast as Wendy, the mother of her attacker Lee (Kris Mochrie) who makes an appearance in the village to defend her son.

Vic met Lee on a night out in Hotten back in April, and after sharing a cab with the seemingly-friendly stranger the evening ended in horror when he raped the terrified chef in her own home.

Lee denies Victoria’s claims and insists their encounter was consensual, sparking her protective big brother Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) to launch an intimidation campaign against him to get justice for his sibling.

As a result of her assault Vic is now pregnant and has decided to keep the baby, but does not want Lee to know or be involved – does his mum’s forthcoming introduction mean he will want to play a part in his child’s life?

Speaking about her role, Cookson said: “I am thrilled and delighted to be joining the community, both on and off screen, that is Emmerdale. I am also excited about tackling all the gritty and emotional storylines that are ahead for the fantastic character.”

Executive producer Jane Hudson added: “Susan is a fabulous addition to the cast and we are delighted to have welcomed her onto the team. She is a brilliant actor and we can’t wait for the drama Wendy brings to play out.”’

What else has Susan Cookson been in?

This is not Cookson’s first time in Emmerdale having had small roles as a garage attendant and two different police officers from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s.

The veteran actress is also no stranger to playing mums of bad boys in soap, having appeared as Marion Logan, mother of Kylie Platt’s murdered ex Callum who ended up buried beneath Gail’s annexe, on a recurring basis between 2015 and 2016.

She played two different parts in BBC1 medical drama Casualty, anaesthetist Julie Day from 1998 to 200, and Dr Maggie Coldwell as a regular from 2005 to 2008, who made brief returns in 2009 and 2015.

You may also recognise her from other numerous TV credits including Doctors, Hollyoaks, Fat Friends, Queer as Folk, Early Doors, Waterloo Road, Cold Feet and After Hours.

