Cold Feet to return for ninth series

After months of uncertainty, ITV has confirmed that Cold Feet will return to our screens for a ninth series.

Six more episodes of the Bafta-winning comedy drama will begin shooting later this year, with the show set to return in 2020.

Back in February, the broadcaster insisted that no decision has been made about the show’s future, with a source telling RadioTimes.com that a verdict was “expected to be reached in the coming weeks.” According to ITV sources, a recommission was very much in the balance.

Four months later, creator and writer Mike Bullen now has the green light – and stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson are all set to return to Manchester for another series.

“I think we were all overwhelmed by the amazing response to the latest series.” Bullen said. “Jenny’s cancer in particular seemed to touch a nerve with viewers. There are still stories to tell for these characters but I’m conscious that we’ve raised the bar.

“The delight at being recommissioned has already been replaced by trepidation at the weight of expectation.”

At the end of series eight, Jenny (Fay Ripley) was dealing with her cancer treatment and, with husband Pete (John Thomson) by her side, preparing herself for the long road ahead. She had just face the death of her friend and fellow patient Charlie.

David (Robert Bathurst) was putting his life back together with the support of his friends, while the gang had just found out about the burgeoning love affair between Karen (Hermione Norris) and Adam (James Nesbitt).

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Manchester for more of Cold Feet. The audience reaction to the last series was incredible with many saying it’s getting better with age! We’re pleased to be working again with Mike Bullen whose moving, funny, complex and absorbing scripts are a joy to commission.”

Kenton Allen, CEO of production company Big Talk, added: “As I keep telling myself, 50 is the new 30, so we’re delighted to be able to continue to tell the stories of these much loved characters, who many of us have grown up with – and we’re delighted to be shooting again in Manchester and growing Big Talk North’s drama output with Cold Feet as our flagship show.”