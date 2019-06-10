When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to the UK?

After being saved from cancellation in the US for a sixth season, fan-favourite cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine has now been renewed for ANOTHER series of episodes.

But when is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to TV? When can we watch it in the UK? And what might we expect from future episodes?

Find out below.

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 coming to TV?

Apparently series seven will be another “midseason” debut for B99, meaning that the show will first air on US network NBC (who picked up for show last year after it was dropped by Fox) sometime in January 2020.

It’s currently unknown when season 7 will air on E4, its UK channel, but based on when season 6 arrived it’s likely to appear towards the end of March 2020, just a couple of months after the series airs in the States.

Currently, E4 is still showing season 6 episodes for the first time.

When is Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix?

There’s probably a longer wait until we see B99 season seven on Netflix, as season five was only added on 8th March 2019.

Assuming that timings play out similarly next year, we can probably expect season 6 on Netflix in early 2020, with season seven only turning up in 2021.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the misadventures of the NYPD’s 99th police department as they solve crime, catch bad guys and get up to all sorts of antics in their free time.

The series centres around Jake Peralta, a wacky and immature detective who clashes with his boss Captain Holt, when he’s not solving cases with best pal/partner Boyle, or making bets with rival-turned-wife Amy Santiago.

Was Brooklyn Nine-Nine cancelled?

It was indeed. FOX cancelled the show after five series, but after a massive fan uproar the beloved comedy was quickly revived by NBC just days later. Season seven marks the series’ first renewal on NBC.

Who’s in the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, with Andre Braugher playing his boss Captain Holt, Joe Lo Truglio starring as his best friend and colleague Boyle and Melissa Fumero portraying his rival and love interest Amy Santiago.

Rounding out the cast is badass detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) neurotic desk sergeant Terry (Terry Crews) and inveterate losers Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller).

Has Chelsea Peretti left Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Yep – sadly, self-obsessed desk worker Gina (Peretti) departed the series early in season six, with comedian and actor Peretti leaving for slightly mysterious reasons.

However, Gina did return for a guest spot a few episodes after her official exit, so it’s possible that she could come back for another cameo in season seven. Somehow, we feel like we haven’t seen the last of Peretti in the Nine-Nine.