Who is Jessie J? The Voice Kids coach profile

After a few years away, Jessie J is returning to her role as a TV judge on The Voice UK – only this time, she’s heading to The Voice Kids.

The chart-topping singer will be sat alongside returning coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott and McFly’s Danny Jones to find the UK’s best young singer.

But what else has Jessie J done? Here’s our lowdown on the singer…

Jessie J: The Early Years

Jessie J first appeared on our screens under her real name, Jessica Cornish, in short-lived 2003 talent show Britain’s Brilliant Prodigies, seeing her win Best Pop Singer.

But it wasn’t until 2010 when the BRIT school graduate hit mainstream attention with her debut single Do It Like a Dude.

Her follow-up single, Price Tag, brought Jessie J to attention of American audiences, with the single peaking at number 23 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s success saw her invited to perform on Saturday Night Live.

When was Jessie J on The Voice UK?

Jessie J was one of the original coaches on The Voice UK when the show debuted on BBC 1 in 2012, joining will.i.am, Danny O’Donnahue and Tom Jones on the panel.

“The reason that I got involved in The Voice is because it’s all in the title,” she said. “There’s many things you can do in the industry, but the voice is the main thing for me. It always has been and it always will be.

“The format and the idea of it is fresh and new, and it’s something I think everyone’s going to want to watch. It’s real, it’s not about what you look like, the package or the story, or how many people you can bring to the audition or whether you can do a backflip, it’s about being there and then, in the moment.”

However, Jessie J never saw much success during her two year tenure on The Voice UK, with her acts placing fourth and third in each respective year.

Jessie left The Voice after the second series in 2013, being replaced with Kylie Minogue for following series.

What did Jessie J do for Comic Relief?

Appearing on both charity telethons Children in Need and Comic Relief, Jessie J had her hair shaved live during Red Nose Day in 2013 in order to help raise money for good causes.

Speaking on her official Twitter account, Jessie J explained her decision.

“It’s hair, It will grow back.,” she said. “Even if it takes two years, if it saves lives it’s worth it. Even if its one life that’s something.”

When was Jessie J on The Voice Australia?

Jessie J headed Down Under to be a coach on the Australian edition of The Voice in its fourth season, joining Delta Goodrem, Ricky Martin and Joel and Benji Madden in the revolving chairs.

The singer had significantly more success in this version, mentoring 16-year-old Ellie Drennan to victory in series 4.

After her contestant Ellen Reed placed fourth in series 5, Jessie J left The Voice Australia, and was replaced by Kelly Rowland.

When was Jessie J on Chinese singing contest Singer?

Fans were left baffled when it was announced that Jessie J was stepping aside from her role as a judge in favour of performing as a contestant on the Chinese equivalent of The X Factor – and eventually won the whole show.

Jessie J was the show’s first ever British contestant (and winner).

Explaining her decision to go on the show, Jessie J explained on her Instagram, “I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out. Like why would I compete in a singing competition… I’m probably the least competitive person I know. I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing. But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures.

“For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa. For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part.

“The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was (love heart emoji). Seeing the boundaries break down and the rules be shifted made this whole experience incredible.”

When is Jessie J on The Voice Kids?

Jessie J will be joining the three established coaches on The Voice Kids when it debuts on ITV this summer.

“I love kids, I love to sing and I love to share all I know about singing and performing. The idea of combining those three things again on The Voice Kids is a dream come true,” Jessie said. “I will be protective of their experience emotionally, as well as vocally.

“It’s a huge moment in their lives and I am happy I get to be someone to help and hold their hand. It’s a fun and awesome panel to be joining. I love Pixie and Danny and I can’t wait to be sitting alongside my friend Will.”

Will.i.am, who has appeared in every series of The Voice UK and Voice Kids, said, “Jessie will add a new dynamic as we each compete to secure the freshest new talent in Britain to our teams.

He added to RadioTimes.com, “She’s such a freaking sweetheart to the kids, oh my God. She’s going to be an awesome mum.”

Danny said, “She has an amazing voice, she’s a great artist and she also cooked me pasta once! It’s gonna be fun to see what kind of team she puts together…but I know mine will be better!”

Pixie, who has mentored the winning act in the past two series of the show, commented, “I absolutely love Jessie and I’m thrilled to have a girl joining me with the boys! We’ve performed at some of the same gigs in the past and I’ve always admired her voice.

“I’m going to be doing all I can to keep my unbeaten record next year. Two series and two winners for me so far and I want the winner again so bring it on, kids!”

The Voice Kids returns later this year