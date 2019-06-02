Is Cheryl performing on the Britain’s Got Talent final?
The former X Factor judge was spotted sitting in the crowd
Fans watching tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent were in with a surprise, as they spotted Cheryl sitting in the audience.
The Love Made Me Do It singer, 35, was left open-mouthed as she watched Jonathan Goodwin’s death-defying act, which saw the escape artist try and burst out a box slowly being filled with dirt.
OMG @CherylOfficial is ALL of us right now 😮@BGT #BGT #BGTFinal pic.twitter.com/DaHghkCfYb
— ITV (@ITV) June 2, 2019
Her appearance left many fans wondering whether Cheryl will be performing, especially as she has just released brand new single Let Me.
Why’s @CherylOfficial in the audience? #BGT #BGTFinal pic.twitter.com/60Bcbr4Tnp
— Andrew McBride 🐝 (@andrewmcb) June 2, 2019
Didn’t know Cheryl Tweedy was performing her new single tonight but I am here for it. #bgt
— Hannah P. 🏉 ᗺᗷ (@Hazpazzz) June 2, 2019
Is @CherylOfficial performing on #BGT or what??!
— DJ (@AbrasiveTruth) June 2, 2019
However, the star explained on her Instagram stories earlier today that while she will be attending the show, she will not be performing at the final.
Filming herself as they drove towards the Hammersmith Apollo, Cheryl asked her friend Millie to explain to her Instagram followers why she wouldn’t be performing.
Millie replied, “Because it’s a variety show.”
Cheryl saucily replied, “We can give them variety…”
Millie then added, “They already had their music acts planned.”
Cheryl then cleared things up: “There you go, they wanted variety, and they already had their musical acts booked before I released Let You. But I am on my way.”
Instead, Susan Boyle and Diversity will be back performing, ten years after they first made the final.