Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is Cheryl performing on the Britain’s Got Talent final?

Is Cheryl performing on the Britain’s Got Talent final?

The former X Factor judge was spotted sitting in the crowd

Cheryl

Fans watching tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent were in with a surprise, as they spotted Cheryl sitting in the audience.

Advertisement

The Love Made Me Do It singer, 35, was left open-mouthed as she watched Jonathan Goodwin’s death-defying act, which saw the escape artist try and burst out a box slowly being filled with dirt.

Her appearance left many fans wondering whether Cheryl will be performing, especially as she has just released brand new single Let Me.

However, the star explained on her Instagram stories earlier today that while she will be attending the show, she will not be performing at the final.

Filming herself as they drove towards the Hammersmith Apollo, Cheryl asked her friend Millie to explain to her Instagram followers why she wouldn’t be performing.

Millie replied, “Because it’s a variety show.”

Cheryl saucily replied, “We can give them variety…”

Millie then added, “They already had their music acts planned.”

Cheryl then cleared things up: “There you go, they wanted variety, and they already had their musical acts booked before I released Let You. But I am on my way.”

Advertisement

Instead, Susan Boyle and Diversity will be back performing, ten years after they first made the final.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Cheryl
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Rare Disney Mickey Mouse cartoon discovered – in Herefordshire

imagenotavailable1

Psycho, GoldenEye, Face/Off: films on TV today

imagenotavailable1

Could EastEnders’ Kellie Bright be headed for the Strictly final after taking first dance of the series?

144095.72197f87-f394-469e-8e91-be5a2c9e57de

Jamie Laing: People run away from me in the street since I shaved my head