Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. K-pop superstars BTS wow Britain’s Got Talent audience with show-stopping live performance

K-pop superstars BTS wow Britain’s Got Talent audience with show-stopping live performance

Watch the group perform their Halsey collaboration Boy With Luv

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: (L-R) Jimin and Jungkook of BTS perform on "Good Morning America" on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

K-pop group BTS blew Simon Cowell’s socks off with a performance of their hit Boy With Luv at the fourth live semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 7-piece band, who scored their first UK number one in April for their latest EP, Map of the Soul: Persona, stopped by the ITV talent show ahead of their two headlining shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on 1st and 2nd of June.

They brought the bright colours, pastel suits and slick dance moves – for which their music videos are synonymous – to the talent show, and the performance didn’t disappoint. Check it out below.

Unsurprisingly the crowd went wild, greeting the end of the song with high-pitched screams.

Advertisement

“We’re really happy to be back – it’s our first show in the UK,” they said. “See you at Wembley!”

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

ROTW_0719181125-1

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

BGT mistake

Britain’s Got Talent viewers confused after wrong finalists are shown on screen