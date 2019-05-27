Britain’s Got Talent 2019: who are Golden Buzzer act Flakefleet Children’s Choir?

We may be on series 13 of BGT, but it appears Britain’s still got plenty more talent to wade through.

The opening episode of the current series saw an actual address from the Queen herself, men who used their crotches as musical instruments (it’s honestly as weird as it sounds) and a singing Dalek.

But it was the unbridled joy of Flakefleet Primary School’s delightful audition that had the nation talking.

Their adorable rendition of Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now had all four judges on their feet, before a tearful David Walliams plunged down on the golden buzzer, sending them straight through to the live semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first golden buzzer of the series…

Meet BGT 2019 Golden Buzzer act Flakefleet Children’s Choir

The children’s choir comes from Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

According to its website, Flakefleet “takes great pride in the broad and exciting curriculum we offer our children and the range of support they receive in order to thrive. As importantly as the core academic skills our children learn, we want everyone to be happy within school, feel safe and confident to take on the challenges they will face as they grow older.”

The school’s headteacher is Dave McPartlin (no relation to presenter Ant), who started at the primary school in April 2016. Prior to this, he worked as a headteacher for eight years at two other schools.

Has Flakefleet Children’s Choir performed on TV before?

Britain’s Got Talent is not Flakefleet’s first brush with fame, with the primary school previously receiving television coverage on their rather unique take on the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

With the whole school getting involved, Flakefleet went the extra mile, staging a wedding with two mini-Meghans and two petite princes decked out in suits and wedding dresses, and even a horse-drawn carriage (the ring, mind you, was only Haribo).

Each role was played by someone from the local community, with Prince Phillip and the Queen portrayed by residents from a local care home.

“It was a team idea,” McPartlin said. “It felt like an actual wedding. We had last-minute shoes not turning up, the helicopter had to change its route.

“The whole community has come out to support. Fleetwood is such a fantastic place.”

Flakefleet Primary also had a bid to reach Christmas number one last year with their single Light Up (they peaked at number 64). The proceeds from the single went to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The page for the single reads, “We really want to prove to our children that great things can happen, if you work hard, dare to dream and have a plan. Who would have ever dreamed that Leicester City could win the Premier League? Fairytales do happen and we want you to join us on our journey.”

What did the judges say about Flakefleet Children’s Choir’s audition?

After bringing the judging panel to tears, Walliams told the school after pressing the golden buzzer, “It was just one of the most joyous things I’ve ever seen. You’ve made all our hearts soar today and it’s what you want your childhood to have been like and it’s what you want your children’s childhood to be like which is just full of unbridled joy.”

Simon Cowell added: “You are so important to kids this age to remind them to have fun. Your joy that you radiate is infectious and this to me is what Britain’s Got Talent is all about.”

