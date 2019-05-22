Accessibility Links

Versailles star Alexander Vlahos joins the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

The actor is already looking forward to fun in the sun on BBC1 – but will he be a killer or a victim?

Alexander Vlahos (Getty)

Versailles star Alexander Vlahos joins the cast of Death in Paradise as production begins on the BBC1 drama’s ninth series.

The actor, best known for playing Philippe, Duke of Orleans in royal romp Versailles, revealed his new role in a tweet referencing the scorching weather in Guadeloupe, where the crime drama is filmed.

The BBC has not yet revealed which character Vlahos will be playing in the new series.

Death in Paradise series nine will see Ardal O’Hanlon reprise the lead role of DI Jack Mooney, and Tobi Bakare will also be back as JP Hooper, Shyko Amos as Ruby Patterson, Don Warrington as Selwyn Patterson and Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey.

Aude Legastelois joins series nine as the newest member of the Honoré Police team, DS Madeleine Dumas, and there have been hints of a romance between her and Jack.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC1 in 2020

