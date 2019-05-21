Accessibility Links

Death in Paradise series nine filming begins

The idyllic BBC detective drama promises "some big surprises" for the new series

Filming for the ninth series of Death in Paradise is underway in Guadeloupe.

Ardal O’Hanlon will be reprising his role as bumbling fish-out-of-water detective Jack Mooney alongside newcomer Aude Legastelois, who is joining the series full-time following the departure of series regular Joséphine Jobert.

O’Hanlon will be joined by regular cast members Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey).

Executive producer Tim Key said, “We’re thrilled to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew getting to work on more ingenious murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun.

“We can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve got in store for series nine – there are some big surprises coming.”

Since launching in 2011, Death in Paradise has become one of the BBC’s most reliable hits, with series eight pulling an average of over seven million consolidated viewers.

The drama has seen a number of cast changes over the years, from series leads Ben Miller and Kris Marshall to supporting regulars including Danny John-Jules.

The series was re-commissioned for two further series earlier this year, meaning the drama will run until at least series eight.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC 1 next year

