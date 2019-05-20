Doctor Who reveals new feature-length virtual reality game

We might not be getting another full series of Doctor Who until 2020, but there’s still plenty of adventures to be had in the Tardis.

Following on from the release of animated virtual reality experience The Runaway, the BBC has revealed plans for a brand-new, feature length virtual reality video game, set to be released this September.

Titled Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, the new game reportedly draws upon 55 years of Doctor Who for a brand new adventure.

Fans are invited to solve a series of puzzles and face a number of classic adversaries – armed, of course, with the iconic sonic screwdriver, in an attempt to locate the Thirteenth Doctor and defeat a powerful enemy which threatens the very fabric of reality.

The game, published by Playstack and developed by Maze Theory, will allow fans to pilot the Tardis for the first time, and will reveal never-before-seen monsters as well as the Doctor’s infamous enemy, the Daleks.

Head of Digital Entertainment & Games for BBC Studios Bradley Crooks said, “VR is the perfect home for a truly immersive Doctor Who adventure. Fans and newcomers alike will be able experience the universe of Doctor Who like never before, working with the Doctor and facing enemies new and old.

“Gaming is a key part of the future of Doctor Who and allows us to tell new and exciting stories beyond the TV screen.”

Playstack CEO Harvey Elliott added, “Virtual reality is unmatched in its ability to transport people to far flung worlds. We are delighted to be working with Maze Theory and the BBC Studios on this flagship VR project, and can’t wait for fans to experience the game for themselves.”

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is scheduled for a September 2019 launch on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC VIVE and VIVE COSMO