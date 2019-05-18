Who is Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 entry Roko Blažević?

Despite competing 23 times since 1993, Croatia are still waiting for their first Eurovision win. And this year, they’re hoping Roko Blažević – the Croatian Michael Bublé – will bring home the Eurovision trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Roko Blažević.

Why isn’t Croatia in the Eurovision grand final?

They performed at the contest’s second semi-final (held Thursday 16th May), but failed to pick up enough votes to qualify for Saturday’s grand final.

Who is Roko Blažević?

Aged just 18, Roko is already a star in the Slavic world, having won Serbian singing contest Pinkove Zvezdice. Mentored by Jacques Houdek – a former Eurovision competitor for Croatia and a coach on the country’s version of The Voice – Roko won Dora 2019, Croatia’s national selection process.

What is Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Roko Blažević will be performing The Dream at Eurovision. It’s a bilingual ballad some might call powerful, although others might label it ‘over-dramatic’.

The Dream was penned by Jacques Houdek, Andrea Ćurić and Charlie Mason (not that one).

What will Croatia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

At Croatia’s national selection Roko performed The Dream on a simple stage with dry ice (see below). Oh, and he was wearing some fairly shaky angel wings. Because why not?

However, on the main Eurovision stage, Croatia spared no expense. Blažević with appear with some golden wings AND two winged dancers, just in case there weren’t enough feathers in the performance.

What are the odds of Croatia winning Eurovision 2019?

300/1. Yup, don’t expect Croatia to land in final of the contest.

How did Croatia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not well. At all. Their entry Crazy, a song performed by Croatian singer Franka Batelić, finished 17th out of 19 in the semi-finals.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019