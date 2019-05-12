Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead Bafta TV Awards 2019 nominations

BBC dramas Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead the pack in the nominations for this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

Advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series has five nominations – a Leading Actress double for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, supporting nominations for Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw, plus best drama series – and is also among the shows vying for the viewer voted Must-See Moment.

Meanwhile, A Very English Scandal has been shortlisted four times, including Leading and Supporting Actor nominations for Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, respectively.

Bodyguard is up for Best Drama Series and Keeley Hawes is up for Leading Actress (along with a Supporting Actress nomination for Mrs Wilson), but star Richard Madden – who won a Golden Globe for the role back in January – is a shock omission from the Leading Actor category.

Instead, Benedict Cumberbatch has made the cut after wowing viewers in his leading role in Patrick Melrose (which also gets a Best Miniseries nod) alongside Grant, Kiri’s Lucian Msamati, and Chance Perdomo for his performance in BBC3’s Killed By My Debt.

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec are up for Best Entertainment Performance for Saturday Night Takeaway, despite Ant’s absence from the latter end of the series following an arrest for drink driving, and SNT and Britain’s Got Talent are both up for Entertainment Programme alongside Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

And there’s a well deserved nod for Lisa McGee’s hilarious sitcom Derry Girls alongside Mum (which has three nominations), Stath Lets Flats (which also scored writer and star Jamie Demetriou a Male Comedy Performance nod) and Sally4Ever.

Surprisingly, Netflix’s only major nomination is Bandersnatch for Single Drama (although Queer Eye is nominated for the viewer-voted Must See Moment), with Amazon snubbed altogether.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of nominees here.