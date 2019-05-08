This Game of Thrones cast interview has taken on a whole new meaning since episode four

The fourth episode of Game of Thrones series eight saw the death of a major character – and now a resurfaced video of three key cast members laughing nervously in response to a question about whether they were happy with the plot, has taken on a whole new meaning…

***Warning: major spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones series eight episode four***

Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) – who was close friend and advisor to Queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the girlfriend of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) – was brutally beheaded in episode four’s final moments.

And now, with the gift of hindsight, we can see that their responses to this interview question have been coloured by Missandei’s death – and quite possibly the fate of Grey Worm and/or Daenerys…

please this is so funny now pic.twitter.com/e7L1RWLUf0 — ju (@wildtargaryen) May 7, 2019

Clarke has the strongest reaction to the question, saying “best season ever!” in a seemingly sarcastic tone and bursting into a fit of the giggles. And Anderson isn’t far behind her. Could this mean that both their characters could be killed off in the final season, too?

Not long until we find out…

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic