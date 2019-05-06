Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 – live blog

Night King? What Night King? Now that Game of Thrones has permanently iced its greatest villain, what’s next for Westeros in the final three episodes?

Let’s find out together through the magical medium of live-blogging, ramping up from midnight and then following along with every twist and turn of season eight’s fourth episode from 2am BST. Personally, I’m still hoping for elephants.

00.32am: And the lighting situation wasn’t the only problem people had with last week’s episode.

After all Jon’s careful-ish planning had failed and it turned out the crypts weren’t quite as super safe as everyone said (WHO KNEW) the only thing that managed to save the world from the slippery clutches of the Night King and his lads was Arya Stark, who did a cool dagger flip move to remove him from the board permanently.

This upset a few people online who felt the Night King’s death should have belonged to Jon, or that Arya (a woman who has, lest we forget, spent the entire series training with weapons and hanging out with famous murderers) hadn’t earned the honour, and the whole thing got a bit unpleasant.

Hopefully, this week’s episode can unite us again with a shared interest – the ongoing happiness and safety of Jon’s direwolf Ghost, who apparently survived the fatal Dothraki charge (chasing squirrels, tch!) and now must be protected at all costs.

Who needs dragon CGI budget anyway? With Viserion Viseri-Gone for good, there’s only two to worry about now…

00.25am: But seriously, I kid.

how do u switch this show from night mode — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 29, 2019

The Long Night was a truly epic, feature-length battle episodes that took TV to new heights – but for many people it was too dark to see, and the backlash inspired the show’s cinematographer to issue a slightly stroppy response to the complaints.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly,” Fabian Wagner told Wired. “A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.”

He also suggested that the episode might have looked better had it been viewed in the dark…

“Personally I don’t have to always see what’s going on because it’s more about the emotional impact… Game of Thrones is a cinematic show and therefore you have to watch it like you’re at a cinema: in a darkened room. If you watch a night scene in a brightly-lit room then that won’t help you see the image properly.”

Sorryyyy Fabian.

Personally I could see it all quite well, but I’m watching Thrones on a big-ish TV in a very dark room, and I’ve had a lot more trouble trying to rewatch clips on my computer this week. So maybe it’s not just everyone’s fault for not having big fancy TVs?

00.15am: First though, time to check out some older episodes for nostalgia’s sake….OH NO, MY EYES!

MY EYYYYEEESSSSSS

00.13am: But BEFORE ALL THAT it’s high time we pay some respects.

From the looks of things, this week’s episode will feature something of a funeral for all the brave characters (and, let’s be honest, mostly extras) who died in the Battle for Winterfell. And while not QUITE as many fan-favourites died as we expected, quite a few familiar faces did meet their maker.

Overall the list of the dead includes Jorah Mormont, Theon Greyjoy, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Edd Tollett, Melisandre and, er, the Night King (does he count? I’d say he counts), so it wasn’t a COMPLETELY bloodless victory.

How Sam survived (and ended up making a weird sort of sofa out of the bodies by the looks of things?) may be a greater mystery than the Night King’s motives ever were.

Despite the high death rate, though, not everyone was satisfied with episode three…ooohh….tease for the next post in this live blog…who knows what’s coming next…(it’s more of this).

00.05am: You see, after one (pretty unnecessary) cavalry charge from the Dothraki, a great big crush outside the gates of Winterfell and general death and destruction, Daenerys’ army is looking significantly less formidable.

Sure, she still has two dragons – those are pretty handy – but against Cersei’s 20,000 Golden Company it might be a closer fight than we anticipated.

Then again, based on last week, it might be that all they need is Arya sneaking up with a sharp knife and a dream.

00.01am: Hello and welcome back! Now that we’ve all shaken off the terrors of the Battle of Winterfell, re-adjusted our TV brightness settings and stopped arguing with teenagers about the logic of Arya’s Night King killshot, I’d say we’re about ready for another installment of Game of Thrones – and that means another live blog.

My name’s Huw Fullerton (aka Ser Huw of the Vale of Glamorgan for fans of “season one-based Wales puns”), and as usual I’m here from midnight chatting Thrones before getting properly stuck into the new episode at 2am BST.

The (Night) King is dead – long live the Queen! Though whether it’s Cersei, Daenerys or someone else who sits on the throne is much more of an open question after the horrors of the Long Night…