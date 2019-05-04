Next Game of Thrones episode is one of the most “twisted” of the series says Kit Harington

How does Game of Thrones season eight top the full-on feature-length slugfest of the Battle of Winterfell? By doing what it does best: go really “twisted”.

*Season 8 episode 3 spoilers to follow*

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has teased that season eight episode four is one of his favourites, as the “Shakespearean” machinations of the show come to the fore.

Harington teased that while the war against the Night King may have been won, the story of Westeros’s warring factions is far from over.

“One of my favourite episodes is four because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington told Entertainment Weekly.

“The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode four, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian,” he added.

It’s a fair point: now that the shock of seeing the Night King slain is settling in, the trailer for episode four has fans turning their attentions back to the war for the Iron Throne.

“We have won the Great War,” Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen says in the trailer for the upcoming episode. “Now we will win the last war.”

Harington’s co-star Clarke has already promised fans that the concluding episodes are set to be even “bigger” than episode three The Long Night.

“Episode five is bigger ” than episode three she teased: “Find the biggest TV you can.”

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic