Stephen Fry announces first UK tour in 40 years

Stephen Fry has announced he will embark on his first UK tour in nearly 40 years in summer 2019.

The trilogy of plays – entitled Mythos: A Trilogy – will see Fry telling a variety of stories about Greek gods and heroes in a show which promises to be “laugh-out loud funny, mind-blowing and often personal”.

Mythos, which is the Greek word for “story”, will be split into three separate shows – Gods, Heroes, Men – and will only be “loosely scripted” in order to give the audience a chance to hear Fry’s signature wit in action.

In each performance, the audience will help Fry choose which tales to tell, meaning no two Mythos trilogies will be the same.

Since stepping down as the host of QI in 2016 after 13 years at the helm, writer, actor and comedian Fry has been on the voice cast of Danger Mouse, narrated a series of 100 Years Younger in 21 Days, is set to star in the forthcoming films Greed and The Canterville Ghost, and his acclaimed debut novel The Liar is being adapted into a film starring Asa Butterfield.

On the announcement that Mythos will be touring Britain, Fry said: “I am shivering and quivering with excitement, at the thought of a UK tour, taking the astounding stories and characters from Greek myth around the UK.

“Three different shows over three different nights: people can come to one, two or three evenings, but whichever they choose I hope will be as exciting for them as I know it will be for me.”

The tour will open at the Edinburgh International Festival on 19th August 2019 and will continue across the UK until 23rd September in Gateshead.

