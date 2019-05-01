Love Island’s Kem Cetinay says schoolfriend Soph Piper would be a great addition to the villa

The fifth series of reality TV juggernaut Love Island is just around the corner, and while the cast is yet to be confirmed, several potential future Islanders are already being rumoured (you can read a full list of them here).

One such name that has been linked to the upcoming series is Soph Piper, the 20-year-old younger sister of TV presenter Rochelle Humes who producers are reportedly “desperate” to sign.

And Soph already has at least one supporter with major Love Island credentials – series three winner Kem Cetinay, who went to school with the model and reckons Soph would be ‘up for’ joining the show and would make a great addition to the villa.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the 23-year-old explained, “She’s really sweet. She’s such a nice girl. I’m sure she would be [up for it]. She’s a pretty girl and she’s got loads of chat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [producers] tried to [sign her up] because of course, it’d be an amazing story.”

When asked whether Soph could be this year’s answer to series-four break-out star Dani Dyer, Kem replied “[Soph is] very likeable and she’s really sweet, she really is. I remember her from when she was really young. Now she’s like this full-grown girl doing modelling. It feels weird because I knew her when I was like ten! She’s a really likeable girl and such a nice family.”

It was thanks to Kem that Rochelle was reunited with her younger sisters Soph and Lili after 23 years apart, when he decided to drunkenly FaceTime them while he was out with Rochelle at a Christmas party.

“I get a bit excitable when I’m drunk,” he said. “I spoke to Rochelle at the party and talked about it and she said due to family stuff they hadn’t spoke for so many years.

“I just pulled out FaceTime without considering the sensitive family topic and I just FaceTimed the sisters. They’ve become really close. I like to look at myself as the modern day Jeremy Kyle.”

Series five of Love Island will mark two years since Kem himself first entered the villa. While he has since split with his Island girlfriend Amber Davies, he has gone on to have an impressive media career in his own right; hosting segments on This Morning, as well as being the social media presenter of Dancing on Ice and helming the official Love Island podcast.

“This year has honestly gone so quick, I couldn’t even explain it to you,” he said. “I feel really proud of where I’ve come to. It’s taken a lot of hard work and strategy to place myself in this position off the back of Love Island.

“I’m loving every minute of it. Designing a range for Primark has been a huge dream. My nan’s been over from Cyprus, she’s really old, bless her, and for her to be able to go to the shop windows and see it is something that she’ll remember forever. It’s been a really amazing moment for us.”

Love Island launches on ITV2 this summer