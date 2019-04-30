BBC to follow in Bandersnatch’s footsteps with new interactive TV experiment

After Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs Wild, the BBC is set to experiment with its own interactive TV project.

Fortunately, it’s not for Line of Duty (don’t think anyone needs that show to get more complex), but BBC Click.

To mark its 1000th episode, the BBC News technology show is releasing a full-length interactive special.

Using new tools created by BBC Research & Development, the show will allow audiences to skip ahead to sections they’re especially interested in. The BBC say this means “every viewer can take a seat in the director’s chair to build their own, highly personalised episode of BBC Click”.

Simon Hancock, editor of BBC Click, said, “Click has been on air for nearly 20 years, and in that time we’ve pioneered new ways of telling stories – from 360 video and virtual reality to making shows entirely on mobile phones. This is Click‘s most ambitious experiment yet, and it promises to bring television into the interactive, online era.”

You’ll be able to watch the episode online on the BBC Click website later this year.

More choose-your-own-adventure shows are on the way from Netflix, with the streaming service claiming to be “doubling down” on such programming.