Choose your own Bear Grylls adventure on Netflix

Do you eat elephant dung or get going on a homemade enema: hopefully not one of the choices you’ll have to make while watching Bear Grylls’ new interactive series from Netflix.

Called You vs. Wild, viewers will be invited to join the survivalist expert and star of Discovery’s Man vs. Wild in eight environments across the world – from dense jungles, towering mountains, brutal deserts and “mysterious” forests, according to the streaming giant.

Available to watch from 10th April, viewers will have to navigate various challenges and choose the best option to ensure your survival. This means, unlike Black Mirror’s interactive special Bandersnatch, you probably won’t have the option to kill your dad.

“I’m so proud to deliver this first-of-its-kind live-action interactive series, really giving viewers an all-access pass to explore the world and its landscapes in my boots,” Grylls said about the announcement. “The stakes are high in this one!”

You vs. Wild is set to be one of the many interactive series Netflix will be unveiling over the next year, with the company’s product VP Todd Yellin previously saying Netflix would be “doubling down” on choose-your-own-adventure shows.

You vs. Wild is available to watch on Netflix from 10th April