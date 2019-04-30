Accessibility Links

Looks like Ghost DID survive Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell

Game of Thrones is counting its dead following the epic battle – but it seems the direwolf is not among them (SPOILERS)

Amidst the chaos and confusion of The Battle of Winterfell, there was some doubt over the fate of Game of Thrones‘ favourite direwolf.

**WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON EIGHT EPISODE THREE**

Jon Snow’s white direwolf Ghost appeared near the start of season eight episode three, running off into the darkness alongside the Dothraki and Ser Jorah Mormon in order to face the Night King’s Army of the Dead.

Charging into battle with flaming swords (a last minute present courtesy of Melisandre), the Dothraki were quickly picked off by the wights off-screen. The rest of Winterfell watched the distant lights extinguished one by one, before Ser Jorah and a handful of terrified Dothraki swordsmen returned.

But while viewers might have expected Ghost to be running alongside the returning party, tail between his legs, Jon’s direwolf was nowhere to be seen — leaving many fans anxious about his fate.

However, it looks like this good boy found his way home (either that or showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss took pity on us), because eagle-eyed viewers spotted Ghost in the trailer for episode four.

“Ghost has been found. We can all breath soundly until next Sunday,” Stela Ruiz wrote on Twitter.

Praise be to the Old Gods and the New.

Watch the Game of Thrones season eight episode four trailer below:

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic

