Joséphine Jobert explains her Death in Paradise exit: “I quit the show for personal and professional reasons”

The star who played Florence in the BBC crime drama released an emotional video for fans

Death in Paradise actress Joséphine Jobert has released a video explaining her reasons for leaving the show, after her character Florence made an emotional exit in series eight episode six.

“I quit the show for personal and professional reasons,” Jobert says in the video, “nothing dramatic, I swear, everything is fine.”

Thanking the BBC show for an “amazing experience,” Jobert  said that she would “miss” her former cast mates and the crew: “I loved every minute of it and I’m going to miss the show.”

After thanking Death in Paradise viewers for all their “support”, Jobert also teased exciting things to come for the rest of the series: “Don’t stop watching. I promise there are so many good episodes coming and you’ll be surprised.”

Jobert’s final episode saw Florence quitting her job and moving to Martinique following the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr): “Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t think there’s anywhere here that doesn’t have a memory of Patrice in it,” she said.

Death in Paradise Florence and Patrice
This article was originally published on 19 February 2019

All about Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

