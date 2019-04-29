Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 – live blog

We came here to live blog Game of Thrones and drink milk – and tonight, thanks to Tormund, we’re running a little low on the latter.

Join RadioTimes.com as we follow along with Thrones season eight’s third episode, ramping up to the Battle of Winterfell from midnight until the action – and our heart rates – properly kick off at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic. And bring tissues – this one’s going to be emotional.

00.35am: Tonight’s episode, at around 82 minutes (minus ads, which we have if you’re watching on Sky Atlantic in the UK) is I believe Thrones’ longest episode, and is set to be the longest continuous battle scene ever committed to film.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (who previously did Hardhome and the Battle of the Bastards, if you’re thirsty), this week’s (still untitled) episode will see what happens when a great big zombified hammer meets a fleshy, scared character actor anvil – aka when the army of the dead attack our favourite heroes in Winterfell.

Apparently filming the Battle of Winterfell involved:

11 weeks of night shoots

750 cast and crew

40,000 steps a day on the crew pedometers

And…one unconscious cast member who fainted during shooting.

Sounds like a horrible experience! Can’t wait.

00.28am: Of course, soon, we’ll look back at our happy memories of episode two with terrible, emotional hindsight – because tonight, the Big One is coming.

This is the Battle of Winterfell (consensus is of, not for, OK lads) – and no-one is safe.

Well, except Jon and Dany, realistically. Or Tyrion, or Jaime, or probably Sansa and Arya. But PRETTY MUCH anyone else.

00.24am: Oh, before all that though, one last thing from episode two – I have genuinely had Pod’s song stuck in my head all week, like I’m sure many of you have too, but with a twist.

You see, MY brain keeps combining the lyrics with the Lonely Goatherd song from the Sound of Music, so this:

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most

Becomes this:

THIS IS NOT WHAT I WANTED FROM MY LIFE!!!

00.19am: Er, I think that’s everything? Jaime and Brienne chatted some more and there was a very awkward war council where Jon didn’t really lay out everyone’s battle plans very well, but otherwise that was mostly it.

And yet, despite the relative lack of action (and elephant, still) it was probably one of my favourite episodes in years! Here’s hoping tonight’s offering can match it for quality. We already know it’ll beat it for spectacle, after all…

00.16am: Oh, and we finally found out what Pod did to those girls – showed them his pipes! Or, well, sang to them, with the plucky squire singing a rousing tune of “Jenny of Oldstones” set over a montage of cast members.

Just imagine what he could do with his own Podcast (sorry, sorry, am trying to delete).

00.14am: So, what were the highlights of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Well, it was an episode full of good old-fashioned CHATTING, with all our old pals catching up, cracking wise and generally passing time before they get acquainted with Big Blue and his Spooky Skeletons.

More specifically we got to see Tyrion, Davos, Brienne, Pod, Tormund and Jaime enact their own version of The Breakfast Club (we’d call it the Midnight Club but I think Riverdale crossovers are a step too far, even for me), bonding round the fireside about cheery topics like Tormund’s giant booby adventure.

Later, Brienne completed her character arc to be knighted by Jaime, bringing a tear to our eyes, a smile to our faces and a gnawing worry in our stomachs that presumably, now she’s up for elimination (death).

Elsewhere Arya was trying out Gendry’s hammer, the Hound and Beric just sort of…swore and talked about religion a bit, Jon reunited with his Night’s Watch brothers (and Ghost!) and later told Dany he loved her like a sister. No, wait, auntie! That’s much better.

00.01am: Good evening, and welcome to our own Long Night as Game of Thrones debuts its longest and (potentially) bloodiest episode yet, in a series that’s not exactly known for peril-free, zip-quick storytelling anyway.

My name’s Huw Fullerton, and I’ll be your guide for tonight’s Battle of Winterfell as Jon Snow, Daenerys and their allies band together against the Night King and his army.

The heroes have dragons, Unsullied, Dothraki, Northmen, Knights of the Vale, the Free Folk and a one-handed man from the Westerlands.

The Night King? One blue-eyed wight dragon, Craster’s kids, zombie giants and around a hundred thousand undead footsoldiers with a pretty poor grasp of personal hygiene, all looking to swamp Winterfell and delete Bran’s hard drive.

Who will win? By around 3.30am BST we should know the answer – but until then, let’s take a look back to last week to remind us just how the Brotherhood Without Bedtimes geared up for the fight of their lives.