As some eagled-eyed viewers have noticed, while heroes like Jon Snow and Daenerys aim to take on the wights above ground, they’re planning to keep the women, children and the hand of the Queen Tyrion from harm by hiding them safely away in the crypt.

The crypt. A place with lots of dead bodies. Bodies the Night King can turn into wights.

To quote a Stark from another universe: not a great plan.

Remember, as we saw at the Massacre of Hardhome, the white walker chief doesn’t have to touch a body to send it into full zombie mode. This means, theoretically, the Night King could jump on his sparkly-new ice dragon, fly over Winterfell and conscript the corpses below to his army.

All the deceased Starks ­– from Jon Snow’s mum Lyanna to the decapitated Ned – could break out of their coffins and wipe out everyone locked away under the castle.

And others are very uneasy about how many characters in the second episode claimed the crypt was the safest place in Winterfell.

There’s also a massive hint the crypt will sprout some very gruesome wights in the episode three trailer, with Daenerys telling Jon, “The dead are already here.”

And there’s also this clue from Vladimir Furdik, the actor playing the Night King, who recently teased he’s due a mass resurrection scene.

"There’s that moment [in Hardhome] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time," Furdik told EW ahead of season eight.

Of course, there’s a chance that Furdik was hinting at a scene that further links his character and Jon, rather than a moment where he reanimates the dead.

We’re hoping that’s the case, anyway. If not, we might soon witness a scene where Jon Snow watches on as the Night King reanimates his dead mother in order to slaughter a crypt full of children.

If any show was going to get that dark, it would be Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic at 2am and 9pm