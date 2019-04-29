“I can’t see”: Game of Thrones fans complain Battle of Winterfell was literally “too dark”

**WARNING: GAME OF THRONES SERIES 8 EPISODE 3 SPOILERS BELOW**

The much-anticipated third episode of Game of Thrones season eight promised one of the show’s most intense battles yet.

Aptly titled The Long Night, the armies of Westeros joined forces in their attempt to defeat The Night King and his hordes of White Walkers in a life or death battle for the kingdom.

But fans struggled to see the action taking place on their screens as Westeros prepared for the nocturnal skirmish, with the episode’s dimly lit scenes lamented on social media.

Naturally, Twitter was awash with jokes and memes.

Me trying to see who’s fighting whom in the dark. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ztv98xNb84 — Deanne Mullins (@worleygirl_74) April 29, 2019

I have no idea who is alive or dead so far. I can't see. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/lj2isNZgSi — ZA WARUDO! (@The_SonieSideup) April 29, 2019

GOT spoiler without context

Oh you can’t see anything? Thats cause the episode was dark af😒#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/WIrt6wVE6T — Abdelkader AlEzzi (@A2OAbdelkader) April 29, 2019

My friends and I trying to watch this dark af episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3wFwSMM0AC — Shelbs (@the__sheebs) April 29, 2019

Worst part of tonight’s episode for me was how damn dark the first 45 minutes were. I get it. They battled at night…but y’all couldn’t have upped the brightness a little bit? #GameofThrones — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 29, 2019

Others quipped that all was forgiven when Melisandre (Carice van Houten) used her power over fire to light up the action on screen.

My greetings and thanks to the red witch that allowed us to see who is dying in the dark #GameofThrones — husseinssbeih (@husseinssbeih) April 29, 2019

I’ve decided to forgive the Red Witch because without her, we wouldn’t be able to see what is happening during this episode. The night is TOO DARK and full of terror! #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell — Tika of Mormont (@TikaWe) April 29, 2019

Darkest day for Game of thrones where 80%episode was in dark. Thanks to Melisandre for lighting 20%. #GOT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FGu1RJ4ESA — KHANJAN PATEL (@KHANJANPATEL1) April 29, 2019

Melissandre lit things up so that the viewers could watch the episode in that dark. #GameofThrones — redquartista (@redquartista) April 29, 2019

Melisandre is the real hero for making us SEE this dark ass battle #GameOfThrones — Diego D (@diegoxmakeup) April 29, 2019

Well, Melisandre did warn us the night was “dark and full of terrors”, so we should have been more prepared.

Game of Thrones’ dark cinematography was not Twitter’s only talking point last night, with the grisly Battle of Winterfell seeing many characters meet their grim fate.

Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) are just a few from the Army of the Living who never saw daylight again.

However, it was Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who defeated the undead masses as she valiantly battled the Night King, thrusting her Valyrian steel dagger into the warrior, causing the undead army and its leader to shatter into a thousand pieces.

Now Westeros is safe from invasion once more, attention has been turned back to the battle for the Iron Throne, with another epic war simmering between Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Game of Thrones continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic